UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls Boy Found

UPDATE 10:30 PM 11/14/21

The Sioux Falls Police report that Joel Archambeau has been located and safely returned home.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing ten-year-old boy.

The SFPD reports that Joel Archambeau was last seen on Saturday, November 13 at 9:30 PM. His last know location was near East Rice Street and North Jessica Avenue.

He was wearing black pants, a black coat, a red beanie. He also has a boot/cast on his left leg.

The Department asks that anyone with information please call 605-367-7000.