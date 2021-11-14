UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls Boy Found
UPDATE 10:30 PM 11/14/21
The Sioux Falls Police report that Joel Archambeau has been located and safely returned home.
The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing ten-year-old boy.
The SFPD reports that Joel Archambeau was last seen on Saturday, November 13 at 9:30 PM. His last know location was near East Rice Street and North Jessica Avenue.
He was wearing black pants, a black coat, a red beanie. He also has a boot/cast on his left leg.
The Department asks that anyone with information please call 605-367-7000.
Get our free mobile app
10 South Dakota Fugitives (October 2021)
So who are these South Dakota fugitives on the run? The most wanted fugitives in South Dakota can easily be found on the South Dakota Department of Corrections website.
On a local level, the most wanted fugitives are identified on the Minnehaha County website.
Check out the fugitives on the run in South Dakota thanks to the information from the South Dakota Department of Corrections and Minnehaha County. Keep in mind, most of the fugitives listed are not considered a threat to the public.
As always if you happen to see these fugitives, the best plan of action is to call the local authorities.