The Search is On For Missing 12 Year Old Sioux Falls Girl

A 12-year old girl left her apartment overnight Thursday and Sioux Falls Police would like help locating her.

Autumn Davis is 5′ tall, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black and red hair. Her apartment is in the 12th and Kiwanis area.

