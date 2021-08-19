Sioux Falls Police Searching for Alleged Lindell Assault Suspect

Was Mike Lindell assaulted while staying in Sioux Falls last week during his cyber-symposium? It depends on who you ask.

Sioux Falls Police want to question a man who is believed to be allegedly involved with the incident.

According to Dakota News Now, authorities have identified a man wanted in connection with a reported assault at a Sioux Falls hotel last week.

On Wednesday night (August 18), police identified a suspect of interest in the case. No further information was released to the public at that time.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for any leads the public might be able to provide in helping authorities identify the name of the suspect in question.

My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, claims he was assaulted on the evening of (August 11) at the hotel he was staying at near Russell and West Avenue.

A Dakota News Now story says the attack was more than just a pillow fight. Lindell claims he was aggressively poked by a person seeking a selfie at his hotel. The incident that evening prompted Lindell to notify authorities of the attack.

Lindell was in Sioux Falls at the time hosting a cyber-symposium that involved claims of alleged election fraud that happened during the 2020 Presidential election.

Since the alleged incident, a conference attendee who took the photo of the man shown in the picture above, claims "There was no such attack."

A police record shows authorities received a call regarding an alleged assault around 11:30 PM on Wednesday (August 11). But, due to Marcy's Law, law enforcement agencies are not allowed to confirm the identity of the victim in the case.

