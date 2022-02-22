Sioux Falls has no shortage of great watering holes where you can also get a tasty meal. In fact, one standout made the list of the best burger bars in the state.

If you've ever been to this local eatery, you won't be surprised to see it make a list like this. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better spot in the entire state to grab a burger, beer, and kick back.

Over on Newsbreak, Just Go named the 5 best burger bars in the Mount Rushmore State and if you live in Sioux Falls, you'll probably recognize the number 4 spot on the list.

Being one of two East River towns to make the top 5, Taphouse 41 has a reputation among the top places around; you know you'll have a great meal and a great time while you're at Taphouse.

And not only do they have some of the best burgers, fresh off the grill, along with the frostiest beer in the Sioux Empire; they also have the world-famous duck fat fries. If you're from the area and haven't tried them, you're missing out.

What's it like to grab a burger and beer at Taphouse 41? Take it from their website:

Every burger recipe starts with a healthy hunk of grain-fed Midwestern Angus beef, a perfect 50/50 blend of chuck and brisket to keep things interesting. Then we add a clever cast of ingredients and unexpected flavor combinations, all presented to you with a flourish worthy of applause (this explains your desire to clap after every bite). Pair your insanely delicious burger with one of our 24 handcrafted brews, and you may never want to eat anything else again. -Taphouse 41

The other East River bar to crack the top 5 is the legendary Nick's Hamburger Shop in the town of Brookings. No surprise here, as Nick's has been an institution in and around the Brookings area going back to the Great Depression.

To see the full list, check out the article from Just Go on Newsbreak.

