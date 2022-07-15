Get our free mobile app

It’s 1989, where is your family going out to eat? If you are a Sioux Falls 80s Kid, you probably spent many nights cruising the loop, browning the records at Musicland, and going out to eat at one of these gone but not forgotten Sioux Falls institutions.

On social media, we asked you all: ‘It’s 1989, where is your family going out to eat?’ Here’s what you said.

12 Businesses That Would Do Great in Sioux Falls' Abandoned Gordmans Building For thirty years the people of Sioux Falls saw the sign for Gordmans off-price department store across the parking lot from the Empire Mall.

In September of 2020 , the store closed for its final time. Since then the building has sat empty, something that doesn't happen too often in Sioux Falls.

We were wondering what people in Sioux Falls would like to see take over the space. Some folks wanted their Gordmans back. It was a great place to find deals on clothing. But, all the Gordmans are gone, so that's a no-go.

And since we've gotten our Chick Fil A and Chipotle , the city is primed for another thing to line up for.



LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

If you are a Sioux Falls 80s Kid, you probably spent many nights cruising the loop, browning the records at Musicland, and going out to eat at one of these gone but not forgotten Sioux Falls institutions.

On social media, we asked you all: ‘It’s 1989, where is your family going out to eat?’ Here’s what you said.

Bonanza

This steakhouse-style family restaurant used to be a go-to place for families looking for a night out. So much so that at one time there were three locations in Sioux Falls. Their Texas Toast is still remembered fondly to this day. The last Bonzanan in South Dakota, in Yankton, closed in 2018

https://973kkrc.com/the-last-bonanza-restaurant-in-south-dakota-to-close/

Ground Round

Ground Round closed the doors of its Sioux Falls location in 2010. But, the eatery on 41st street was a regular destination for people wanting to eat peanuts and litter.

Sirloin Stockade

A steakhouse buffet? Heck Yea! That’s a place that would fill up my family for sure. And there was always room for the delicious buns. The building no longer exists on 41st Street.

Royal Fork

It may have been a chain buffet restaurant, but Sioux Falls practically adopted it as their own. Having family dinner at this homestyle buffet sure made the cold winter days comfortable.

Royal Fork Gives Sioux Falls A Gift...Its Tomato Soup Recipe

https://hot1047.com/royal-fork-restaurant-closing-permanently/

Pizza Inn

It was a staple in the community for nearly 50 years, closing in 2015. Pizza Inn’s two locations were Pizza Night destinations for thousands of Sioux Empire families. The location on 41st street closed first, then near the end of 2015, the E. 10th location closed.

https://hot1047.com/pizza-inn-in-sioux-falls-closes-its-doors/

Chi Chi’s

This Virginia-based Mexican food chain called it quits early in the 21st century. Before that, its location near the Empire Mall was a place to enjoy a margarita and delicious salsa after a shopping expedition.

https://kxrb.com/whatever-happened-to-chi-chis

Northlander

The Northlander’s former location on S Minnesota Ave is condos today, but before it closed in 1991 it was a hot spot for those special nights out. Many get-togethers and date nights made this place a fine-dining staple of the Sioux Falls restaurant scene during the 1980s.

SIt Down Pizza Hut

Whether it’s was a Book-it button, the videogames, or the pitchers of pop 80s kids have the red and white colors of this place burned in their brains. Having a family night at the sit-down Pizza Hut was a right of passage for families in the 80s.

Tea Steakhouse

Back when a drive down to Tea, South Dakota meant a drive in the country, not just a drive across the city, a trip to this unique and special place was the highlight of the week for many. This local steakhouse was a true South Dakota place, with good food, and good people. They closed in 2021 after serving the tastebuds of three states since the 1960s.

Long John Silver’s

If you’re a seafood fanatic, the middle of the North American content may not be the best place to find a large variety of options. Unless you like trout or walleye. But this fast food chain did succeed in bringing some basic fish-and-chips type food to Sioux Falls until it closed in 2014.

Gigglebees

Before it was every kid’s favorite pizza place, the corner of 14th and Minnesota in central Sioux Falls was a Red Owl grocery store. It opened in 1985 as Piccadilly Circus, then changed its name to Gigglebees in 1989.

You probably remember the pizza, the arcade, and the ice cream. And you for sure remember the tricycle-riding robot coyote that brought you your food.

Gigglebees was where you had your birthdays, where you celebrated the end of the school year, and soothed the pain of starting a new one. For 22 years this family pizza restaurant was a staple of life in Sioux Falls.

https://hot1047.com/whatever-happened-to-gigglebees-in-sioux-falls/