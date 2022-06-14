Sioux Falls School District, Pepper Entertainment Partnership

A new program that will benefit all four Sioux Falls public high schools is set to begin with the next school calendar. Students will be offered a guitar class.

In Monday's Sioux Falls School Board meeting Superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem outlined a new partnership with Pepper Entertainment that introduces guitar classes as part of its Fine Arts program.

According to a release, Pepper Entertainment is “pitching” in to add sustainability and a bit of stardom. In conjunction with the newly formed, National Foundation, Pepper will donate $1.00 from each ticket sold from all Sioux Falls concerts promoted through the end of 2023.

Pepper Entertainment is one of the premier & fastest scaling, independent promotions companies in the Nation.

President & CEO Jered Johnson remarks, “I’ve always wanted to create a charitable component to the Pepper brand. Having attended Sioux Falls Public Schools, I’m honored to participate in the program and help kids pursue their dream of music.”

The new course was announced this Spring and 145 students are currently enrolled. The goal is to connect students to real-world applications of their courses and to encourage them to explore future career paths in the music industry.

Pepper Entertainment will work to secure school visits from professional musicians who are in Sioux Falls for their performances.