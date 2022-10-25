Sioux Falls Skyforce Add Major Talent in the NBA G-League Draft

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are looking to have a bounce back year in 2022-2023 and to do so they are going to have to find a different nucleus of players on their roster.

That begins with bringing back players through their NBA affiliate system with the Miami Heat and through the NBA G League Draft.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce added numerous players this past weekend in the NBA G League Draft and they look to be adding some major talent.

Here is a look at all the players they drafted and their backgrounds from the release sent out by the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that the team has selected three players in the 2022 NBA G League Draft, including Kadeem Jack (6th), Jai Smith (21st), and Landon Kirkwood (35th).

Jack is a 6-9, 225-pound forward out of Rutgers and played four seasons for the Scarlet Knights. He averaged 9.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per 31.0 minutes a game in 111 appearances (66 starts). Jack, who has five years of NBA G League experience, played parts of two seasons with the Skyforce in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He appeared in two games in 2016-17 and 45 games (28 starts) in 2017-18, where Jack averaged 11.9 points on 61.3 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per 23.3 minutes a game. He last played in the Puerto Rican BSN League in the 2020-21 season.

Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound center via Overtime Elite played with the Sacramento Kings to start the 2022 NBA Summer League. The Syracuse, NY native appeared in one game for the Kings. Prior to committing to Overtime Elite, he played at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kirkwood, a 6-5, 205-pound guard from Barry University appeared in 27 games (23 starts) as a senior in 2021-22, where he averaged 10.8 points on 46.9 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per 23.7 minutes a game. He played at Broward Community College as a junior in 2019-20, where he averaged a career-high 16.2 points on 59.9 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 26 appearances (24 starts). Kirkwood spent his first three seasons at Cal State Fullerton.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their 2022-2023 schedule and other news throughout the NBA G League, you can visit their team website.