Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster

Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins.

During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have announced their 2022-2023 training camp roster as they look to have another successful season on the court and help their NBA affiliate in the Miami Heat do the same

Here is a look at the complete roster and the release from the team.

Sioux Falls, SD – Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today its 2022-23 training camp roster. The 17-man roster includes Miami HEAT two-way players Dru Smith and Jamal Cain, though the two will remain with the NBA club for the time being. The roster also includes Jamaree Bouyea and Orlando Robinson, who both spent time with the HEAT during training camp and preseason this year.

Mychal Mulder and DJ Stewart also return to the Skyforce after earning NBA Call-Ups last season. Chandler Hutchison rounds out the returning players from the 2021-22 season. Kadeem Jack, who played for the Skyforce for parts of 2016-17 and in 2017-18, highlights the 2022 NBA G League Draft class.

Following is the full alphabetical training camp roster (subject to change):

No. Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From Acquired 4 Jamal Bienemy G 6-5 185 11/8/99 UTEP Tryout 1 Jamaree Bouyea G 6-2 170 6/27/99 San Francisco Affiliate 8 Jamal Cain ^ F 6-7 191 3/20/191 Oakland Two-Way 33 Jon Elmore G 6-3 187 12/20/95 Marshall Affiliate 0 Marcus Garrett G 6-5 205 11/9/98 Kansas Affiliate 22 Chandler Hutchison F 6-7 197 4/26/96 Boise St. Returning 30 Kadeem Jack C 6-9 225 10/27/92 Rutgers Draft 10 Landon Kirkwood G 6-5 205 1/1/98 Barry Draft 11 Mychal Mulder G 6-3 185 6/12/94 Kentucky Affiliate 25 Orlando Robinson C 7-0 244 7/10/00 Fresno St. Affiliate 24 Maverick Rowan G 6-7 220 7/14/96 North Carolina St. Tryout 9 Dru Smith ^ G 6-3 200 12/30/97 Missouri Two-Way 32 Jai Smith C 6-9 215 1/30/03 Overtime Elite Draft 3 DJ Stewart G 6-6 205 07/28/99 Mississippi St. Affiliate 21 Sean Sutherlin G 6-5 200 1/6/99 Minnesota Tryout 12 Buay Tuach G 6-6 185 1/20/95 Loyola Marymount Tryout 20 Dantez Walton F 6-6 215 12/28/97 Northern Kentucky Player Pool

For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their 2022-2023 schedule and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.