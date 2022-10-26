Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster
Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins.
During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot.
The Sioux Falls Skyforce have announced their 2022-2023 training camp roster as they look to have another successful season on the court and help their NBA affiliate in the Miami Heat do the same
Here is a look at the complete roster and the release from the team.
Sioux Falls, SD – Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today its 2022-23 training camp roster. The 17-man roster includes Miami HEAT two-way players Dru Smith and Jamal Cain, though the two will remain with the NBA club for the time being. The roster also includes Jamaree Bouyea and Orlando Robinson, who both spent time with the HEAT during training camp and preseason this year.
Mychal Mulder and DJ Stewart also return to the Skyforce after earning NBA Call-Ups last season. Chandler Hutchison rounds out the returning players from the 2021-22 season. Kadeem Jack, who played for the Skyforce for parts of 2016-17 and in 2017-18, highlights the 2022 NBA G League Draft class.
Following is the full alphabetical training camp roster (subject to change):
|No.
|Name
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|DOB
|From
|Acquired
|4
|Jamal Bienemy
|G
|6-5
|185
|11/8/99
|UTEP
|Tryout
|1
|Jamaree Bouyea
|G
|6-2
|170
|6/27/99
|San Francisco
|Affiliate
|8
|Jamal Cain ^
|F
|6-7
|191
|3/20/191
|Oakland
|Two-Way
|33
|Jon Elmore
|G
|6-3
|187
|12/20/95
|Marshall
|Affiliate
|0
|Marcus Garrett
|G
|6-5
|205
|11/9/98
|Kansas
|Affiliate
|22
|Chandler Hutchison
|F
|6-7
|197
|4/26/96
|Boise St.
|Returning
|30
|Kadeem Jack
|C
|6-9
|225
|10/27/92
|Rutgers
|Draft
|10
|Landon Kirkwood
|G
|6-5
|205
|1/1/98
|Barry
|Draft
|11
|Mychal Mulder
|G
|6-3
|185
|6/12/94
|Kentucky
|Affiliate
|25
|Orlando Robinson
|C
|7-0
|244
|7/10/00
|Fresno St.
|Affiliate
|24
|Maverick Rowan
|G
|6-7
|220
|7/14/96
|North Carolina St.
|Tryout
|9
|Dru Smith ^
|G
|6-3
|200
|12/30/97
|Missouri
|Two-Way
|32
|Jai Smith
|C
|6-9
|215
|1/30/03
|Overtime Elite
|Draft
|3
|DJ Stewart
|G
|6-6
|205
|07/28/99
|Mississippi St.
|Affiliate
|21
|Sean Sutherlin
|G
|6-5
|200
|1/6/99
|Minnesota
|Tryout
|12
|Buay Tuach
|G
|6-6
|185
|1/20/95
|Loyola Marymount
|Tryout
|20
|Dantez Walton
|F
|6-6
|215
|12/28/97
|Northern Kentucky
|Player Pool
For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their 2022-2023 schedule and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.
