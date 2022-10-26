Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster

Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster

Dan Peters/Results Radio

Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins.

Get our free mobile app

During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have announced their 2022-2023 training camp roster as they look to have another successful season on the court and help their NBA affiliate in the Miami Heat do the same

Here is a look at the complete roster and the release from the team.

Sioux Falls, SD – Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today its 2022-23 training camp roster. The 17-man roster includes Miami HEAT two-way players Dru Smith and Jamal Cain, though the two will remain with the NBA club for the time being. The roster also includes Jamaree Bouyea and Orlando Robinson, who both spent time with the HEAT during training camp and preseason this year.

Mychal Mulder and DJ Stewart also return to the Skyforce after earning NBA Call-Ups last season. Chandler Hutchison rounds out the returning players from the 2021-22 season. Kadeem Jack, who played for the Skyforce for parts of 2016-17 and in 2017-18, highlights the 2022 NBA G League Draft class.

Following is the full alphabetical training camp roster (subject to change):

No.NamePosHtWtDOBFromAcquired
4Jamal BienemyG6-518511/8/99UTEPTryout
1Jamaree BouyeaG6-21706/27/99San FranciscoAffiliate
8Jamal Cain ^F6-71913/20/191OaklandTwo-Way
33Jon ElmoreG6-318712/20/95MarshallAffiliate
0Marcus GarrettG6-520511/9/98KansasAffiliate
22Chandler HutchisonF6-71974/26/96Boise St.Returning
30Kadeem JackC6-922510/27/92RutgersDraft
10Landon KirkwoodG6-52051/1/98BarryDraft
11Mychal MulderG6-31856/12/94KentuckyAffiliate
25Orlando RobinsonC7-02447/10/00Fresno St.Affiliate
24Maverick RowanG6-72207/14/96North Carolina St.Tryout
9Dru Smith ^G6-320012/30/97MissouriTwo-Way
32Jai SmithC6-92151/30/03Overtime EliteDraft
3DJ StewartG6-620507/28/99Mississippi St.Affiliate
21Sean SutherlinG6-52001/6/99MinnesotaTryout
12Buay TuachG6-61851/20/95Loyola MarymountTryout
20Dantez WaltonF6-621512/28/97Northern KentuckyPlayer Pool

For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their 2022-2023 schedule and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.

The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z

Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals. 

We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small CitiesTop 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.

It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide. 

Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.

Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!

 

Filed Under: Basketball, Miami Heat, NBA, NBA G League, Sioux Falls Skyforce
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls