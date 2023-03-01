Sioux Falls Skyforce Drop Oklahoma City Blue

Oklahoma City, OK – The Sioux Falls Skyforce split the season series with the Oklahoma City Blue 107-99 on Tuesday from the Paycom Center.

It marked the 13th time between the Showcase Cup and the regular season that Sioux Falls (13- 9) has held the opponents to under 100 points.

Justin Champagnie led the Skyforce in scoring for the third-straight game, as he netted 23 points on 9-18 FGA and added 15 rebounds. It marked a Sioux Falls high in rebounds for Champagnie, as he’s had 13-plus rebounds in two of the last three games.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain paced Sioux Falls in the first quarter, as he posted nine points on 4-7 FGA. Despite the Blue (9-15) owning a 12-point lead early in the period, the Skyforce took a 25-24 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Sioux Falls went on a 31-13 run from the 6:25 mark in the first quarter to the 7:27 mark of the second period, as it helped them take a 54-50 lead at intermission. Oklahoma City Thunder assignee Ousmane Dieng scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half to keep the Blue within striking distance.

Jamaree Bouyea and Champagnie scored 23-of-32 Sioux Falls points out of halftime, combining to shoot 6-8 FGA, as the Skyforce took an 86-77 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Oklahoma City would get the game within one score four different times in the final quarter, but the Skyforce would force six turnovers in the period, which helped mark the second win in the last three visits to Oklahoma City.

Bouyea contributed 20 points on 5-10 FGA, five assists, and three rebounds. DJ Stewart posted 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Cain had 13 points on 6-14 FGA and seven rebounds to round out the top scorers for the Force.

Thunder assignee Lindy Waters III had four points on 1-5 FGA and three rebounds. Jahmi’us Ramsey had 15 points off the bench for the Blue.

Sioux Falls returns to face the Iowa Wolves (6-16) on Friday and Saturday, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon. Oklahoma City hosts the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (10-11) at 12:00 PM on Friday.