Sioux Falls Skyforce Falls In Western Conference Finals

Sioux Falls, SD – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers outscored the Skyforce by 10 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Sioux Falls 110-105 on Sunday evening from the Sanford Pentagon in the Western Conference Finals.

The Vipers (21-14) clinched their second-straight NBA G League Finals appearance with the victory, as they face the Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday. HEAT two-way player Orlando Robinson led all scorers with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. Justin Champagnie added 23 points on 10-19 FGA and nine rebounds off the bench.

The Skyforce (22-13) took a 48-46 lead at halftime, as Robinson and Champagnie combined for 31 points on 12-20 FGA in the first 24 minutes.

After a back-and-forth third quarter, Sioux Falls led 82-72 with 11:15 left in the contest. Rio Grande Valley would outscore the Force 38-23 in the remainder of the frame to secure the victory.

Marcus Garrett scored 11 of his season-high 16 points in the second half, as he added a career-high 4-5 3PA. Jamaree Bouyea chipped in 20 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, while HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain had eight rebounds, two steals, and four points to round out the top performers for the Force.

Jarrett Culver led the Vipers off the bench with 29 points on 8-16 FGA and 15 rebounds, while Rockets assignee TyTy Washington Jr. posted 26 points and six rebounds.

NBA G League Finals

Tuesday, April 4

(6) Rio Grande Valley at (2) Delaware, 9:00 PM ESPNU

Thursday, April 6

(2) Delaware at (6) Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 PM ESPNews

*Sunday, April 9

(6) Rio Grande Valley at (2) Delaware, 8:30 PM* ESPNU*

* – If Necessary

