Sioux Falls Skyforce Regular Season Postponed Due to COVID-19

The NBA G League schedule was already a little different this year with the first part of the season leading into the G League Showcase with a regular-season to follow.

Now that the NBA G League Showcase is in the rearview mirror, the league is having to pivot the start of the season due to the raging surge of COVID-19 cases.

Not only is the G League dealing with COVID-19 cases, but many of the players who aren't testing positive are also filling in for NBA players who have entered the health and safety protocols.

Here is the complete release from the NBA G League on the postponed start of their regular season.

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 – The NBA G League today announced that its regular season, originally scheduled to tip off on Dec. 27, will begin on Jan. 5, 2022. The delay will give teams an opportunity to safely return players to market after the Christmas holiday and to replenish their rosters following NBA Call-Ups. Information regarding games originally scheduled between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4 will be provided at a later date.

That also means that the Sioux Falls Skyforce will not be playing again until the new year so make sure and check out their website with information on tickets and more.