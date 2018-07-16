Sioux Falls Stampede to Open 2018 Home Schedule on October 13

The Sioux Falls Stampede will wait until the third weekend of the USHL season to play a game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Sioux Falls announced their regular season schedule last week and it features 62 games stretched from the end of September through the middle of April. The Stampede will open the season at the USHL classic on September 27-30 with two of those games counting towards the regular season standings.

Following the USHL Classic, Sioux Falls will travel to Fargo for the first two games of their 10-game regular season series on October 5-6. The two teams will then play at the PREMIER Center on October 13 to open the Stampede home schedule.

Sioux Falls will see 13 of the 16 USHL teams come to town to play the 30-home game schedule. Those teams include Chicago (1), Cedar Rapids (1), Central Illinois (1), Des Moines (3), Dubuque (2), Fargo (5), Green Bay (2), Lincoln (2), Madison (1), Omaha (2), Sioux City (4), Tri-City (2), and Waterloo (3). The three teams that the Stampede won't see at home this year are Muskegon, Team USA, and Youngstown.

In addition to the schedule breakdown, 24 of the 30 home games for the Stampede will be played on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The six other games breakdown with one game on a Monday, two on a Tuesday, one on a Wednesday, and two on a Thursday.

Season tickets are currently available for the Stampede with single game tickets going on sale in the near future. The entire season schedule, along with season ticket information, can be found through the Stampede.