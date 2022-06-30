Sioux Falls Staycations Are Still A Great Way To Spend Time Off

You don't have to look very hard to find information on the crazy July 4th holiday weekend travel situation. Triple-A predicts about 48 million Americans will hit the holiday road for a trip 50 miles or more from home.

The biggest surprise – car travel – will set a new record despite historically high gas prices with 42 million people hitting the road.- -Triple A Travel News

So you could opt for congested stop & go highway travel, dotted with intermittent road construction detours, crowded campgrounds, hotels, motels, restaurants, etc., or you could "staycation".

If this year's WalletHub Best Cities for Staycations 2022 Report is any indication - Sioux Falls is a pretty great place for a stay-at-home vacation.

WalletHub crunched the numbers from 182 American cities in three basic vacation category necessities; 1) Recreation, 2) Food & Entertainment, and 3) Rest & Relaxation.

Recreation included the number of places to do the usual fun vacation stuff, like swim, golf, hike, bike, picnic, and shop.

Food and Entertainment options included movies, festivals, museums, zoos, arcades, and eateries of all kinds.

Finally, the Rest & Relaxation area considered weather conditions, the number of beaches, beauty salons, spas, house cleaning services, and - - vaccination rates.

Sioux Falls did well in all categories, and why not? We have an exceptional park system, great public pools, and aquatic centers, tons of shopping opportunities, and well over 7 million places to eat! (That might be a bit of an exaggeration, but you know where I'm coming from!).

So if you're like me, and you're perfectly willing to make some time for yourself, and your family, while avoiding the travel headaches - take a chillin' staycation.

See the complete staycation report at WalletHub.

Sources: WalletHub and Triple-A Travel