Sioux Falls VA Hospital on Lockdown [UPDATE]
The lockdown at the veterans' hospital in Sioux Falls appears to be over.
Eaarlier, Dakota News Now reported that Department of Disabled American Veterans officials made the decision to lock down the area after an incident with an unstable individual who may need treatment.
Officials say the situation is contained and that no injuries have been reported.
Get our free mobile app
There was a heavy police presence in the area and some streets surrounding the facility are blocked off.