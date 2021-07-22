Sioux Falls Visit from Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Exhibit

This weekend Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, something very special, and rare will be here in Sioux Falls. It is the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and several organizations, some local, some national are bringing a 1/2 scale replica of it to our city.

As with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier National Monument, located in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., it honors the American service people whose remains could not be identified.

The Mary Chilton Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, South Dakota Society Daughters of the American Revolution, SD Military Heritage Alliance, and the Mary Chilton DAR Foundation are sponsoring this once-in-a-lifetime traveling exhibit and it is for the whole family.

Get our free mobile app

The celebration is going on at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance at 1600 W. Russell from 9 AM to 5 PM both Saturday and Sunday.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band will be performing as well as the Singing Legionnaires. They will also have guest speakers at this gathering. You'll find lots of seating, plus food and beverages are available for purchase.

The Midwest Honor Flight's mission is to provide an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. so our veterans may visit the memorials "dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifices of themselves and to fellow veterans".

Please join in the fun of this patriot, educational, unparalleled event!

Sources: Katherine Tarell/South Dakota Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier/Arlington National Cemetery, Washinton, D.C., and the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance