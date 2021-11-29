South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance to Expand with Museum

If you haven't been out to The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, you should check it out. It's an incredible facility that, when you leave, you feel even more patriotic. We just found out today that The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance has purchased its neighboring building. With that purchase, they will be able to further spread out and establish South Dakota's first comprehensive military Museum.

According to Brian Phelps, Executive Director, South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, while it happened sooner than anticipated, the chance to buy the former AAA building (next to the Alliance was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that could not be ignored.

The focus of The Alliance has been to bring people together and preserve South Dakota's incredible military heritage.

The property's purchase was made through a generous matching gift that allowed the immediate opportunity to secure the facility.

According to a press release, The Alliance cannot begin work on the museum until sufficient funds are raised to allow for the restoration of the building. Stay tuned for more details on this important addition to an awesome facility for Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a Military past and present from the area.

