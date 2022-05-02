Tracy Byrd and Phil Vassar Are Coming To Sioux Falls in July

There are a lot of great country concerts happening around the Sioux Empire this summer. The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance are one of the venues hosting the biggest country concerts of the summer, including two shows in July.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance is proud to welcome Tracy Byrd and Phil Vassar to the Sioux Empire! Part of the Miles & Lisa Beacom Concert Series, Tracy Byrd will be at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance on Thursday, July 7th. Phil Vassar will take the stage on Saturday, July 23rd.

Tracy Byrd and Phil Vassar are some of the big names of country music during the late 90s-early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear all the hits from Tracy and Phil at their respected shows in July. These songs include "Watermelon Crawl," "Just Another Day In Paradise," "Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo," and "Six-Pack Summer."

Tickets do go on sale this Friday, May 6th at 10 AM. However, you have a chance to "win them before you can buy them" with Andy and Christine In The Morning on KXRB. We will do separate contests for Tracy Byrd and Phil Vassar tickets. Make sure you're listening to KXRB for more information about these exciting Sioux Falls shows!

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance will be the place to be for your country concerts this July. Tracy Byrd on Thursday, July 7th and Phil Vassar on Saturday, July 23rd will be the talk of the town! We can't wait to see these shows the summer.

More details about tickets can be found here.

