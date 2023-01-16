Sioux Falls Washington Girls Claim Top Spot in Latest Poll
We're quickly approaching most teams across the state having played their first 10 games of the 2022-23 season for High School basketball, and another SD Media poll has been unveiled.
The Sioux Falls Jefferson boys are the top team for AA, hanging on to the #1 ranking for another week, staying strong at 6-0.
On the girls side, Washington moved past O'Gorman this week, as the Warriors now own the top spot with a 7-0 record, while the Knights fell to 5-2.
Here is the latest poll from SD Media:
Boys
Class AA
1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1
2. Lincoln 6-1 71 2
3. Pierre 6-2 46 3
4. Mitchell 6-1 34 4
5. Washington 4-2 17 5
Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Roosevelt 3, Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (18) 8-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 9-0 70 2
3. Sioux Falls Christian 8-0 46 5
4. St. Thomas More 9-0 44 T-3
5. Rapid City Christian 10-0 13 RV
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 7.
Class B
1. White River (16) 10-1 88 1
2. Aberdeen Christian (1) 7-0 69 2
3. De Smet (1) 7-1 57 3
4. Lower Brule 7-2 37 5
5. Castlewood 8-1 17 4
Receiving votes: Faith 1, Ethan 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Washington (18) 7-0 90 2
2. O’Gorman 5-2 63 1
3. Jefferson 6-2 44 3
4. Pierre 7-1 43 4
5. Harrisburg 7-1 23 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 6, Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
1. Hamlin (15) 8-0 86 1
2. Vermillion (3) 10-0 67 4
3. St. Thomas More 9-2 50 3
4. Wagner 8-1 43 2
5. Red Cloud 9-0 16 5
Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 8.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 9-1 90 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington 7-1 71 2
3. Timber Lake 8-0 36 RV
4. Centerville 7-2 18 3
5. Warner 6-2 13 5
Receiving votes: Arlington 8, James Valley Christian 7, Jones County 7, Sully Buttes 7, De Smet 5, Ethan 3, Wall 3, Howard 2.