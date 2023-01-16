Sioux Falls Washington Girls Claim Top Spot in Latest Poll

Sioux Falls Washington Girls Claim Top Spot in Latest Poll

Getty Images/iStockphoto

We're quickly approaching most teams across the state having played their first 10 games of the 2022-23 season for High School basketball, and another SD Media poll has been unveiled.

The Sioux Falls Jefferson boys are the top team for AA, hanging on to the #1 ranking for another week, staying strong at 6-0.

On the girls side, Washington moved past O'Gorman this week, as the Warriors now own the top spot with a 7-0 record, while the Knights fell to 5-2.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the latest poll from SD Media:

Boys 

Class AA

1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1

2. Lincoln 6-1 71 2

3. Pierre 6-2 46 3

4. Mitchell 6-1 34 4

5. Washington 4-2 17 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Roosevelt 3, Brandon Valley 1.

 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (18) 8-0 90 1

2. Sioux Valley 9-0 70 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 8-0 46 5

4. St. Thomas More 9-0 44 T-3

5. Rapid City Christian 10-0 13 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 7.

 

Class B

1. White River (16) 10-1 88 1

2. Aberdeen Christian (1) 7-0 69 2

3. De Smet (1) 7-1 57 3

4. Lower Brule 7-2 37 5

5. Castlewood 8-1 17 4

Receiving votes: Faith 1, Ethan 1.

 

Girls

Class AA

1. Washington (18) 7-0 90 2

2. O’Gorman 5-2 63 1

3. Jefferson 6-2 44 3

4. Pierre 7-1 43 4

5. Harrisburg 7-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 6, Brandon Valley 1.

 

Class A

1. Hamlin (15) 8-0 86 1

2. Vermillion (3) 10-0 67 4

3. St. Thomas More 9-2 50 3

4. Wagner 8-1 43 2

5. Red Cloud 9-0 16 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 8.

 

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 9-1 90 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 7-1 71 2

3. Timber Lake 8-0 36 RV

4. Centerville 7-2 18 3

5. Warner 6-2 13 5

Receiving votes: Arlington 8, James Valley Christian 7, Jones County 7, Sully Buttes 7, De Smet 5, Ethan 3, Wall 3, Howard 2.

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History

When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls, it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David!
﻿
All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

Filed Under: Basketball, bkb, High School Basketball, hoops, preps, SD, sd preps, sioux empire, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls