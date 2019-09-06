Football season is here and this weekend is a busy one! From Dakota Bowl to Nebraska/Colorado, Augustana, and the NFL, we have you fully covered this weekend on ESPN 99.1.

Coverage begins on Friday night with a Class 11AAA Sioux Falls showdown as #1 Roosevelt takes on #5 Lincoln at Howard Wood Field. Jerry Palleschi and Jason Whiting will have the call starting at 6:00 PM.

Jerry and Jason will bring you even more high school football on Saturday. The 41st annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl will feature #4 Brandon Valley battling #2 O'Gorman. The Lynx and Knights have played in the Dakota Bowl three prior times with O'Gorman holding a 2-1 advantage. The Dakota Bowl begins at 7:00.

Augustana will begin its season at home against Upper Iowa. Our sister station KXRB will carry the game starting at 1:00. The voice of the Vikings Jeff Fylling will have the call.

Nebraska is looking for some revenge following last year's 33-28 loss to Colorado. The Huskers will travel to Colorado on Saturday afternoon with kickoff set for 2:30. Greg Sharpe and the Nebraska Radio Network will bring you the game here on ESPN 99.1.

Sunday's are for the NFL! This weekend we will bring you a doubleheader. The noon game will feature the Chiefs and Jaguars, followed by the Bengals and Seahawks at 3:25.

Football is the main discussion, but baseball season continues. The Minnesota Twins will open an important AL Central home series against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. They will continue to play throughout the weekend. All Twins games can be heard on Information 1000 KSOO. Sunday Night Baseball also returns to ESPN 99.1 as the Yankees face the Red Sox. Coverage begins following the conclusion of the Bengals/Seahawks game.

