Skyforce to Hold Open Tryouts In Sioux Falls and Miami

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are very excited to be playing games back in the Sanford Pentagon this season after they opted out of the 2020-2021 G League Season due to the pandemic.

As they start to formulate their roster, they will be bringing back a tradition of holding open tryouts.

Get our free mobile app

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will be holding open tryouts in both Sioux Falls and Miami in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.

The tryout in Sioux Falls will take place at the Sanford Pentagon on September 18, while the Miami tryout will occur on September 25.

If you would like to register for either tryout, you can click here to do so.

Sioux Falls Skyforce GM and Miami Heat Director of Player Personnel Eric Amsler loves the idea and concept, “We’re very excited to get Sioux Falls basketball back at the Sanford Pentagon for 2021-22 season. What better way to start by giving young players a chance to showcase their skills at local tryouts. We have a long history here in Miami of uncovering diamonds in the rough – from Udonis Haslem years ago to Duncan Robinson a few years back. We approach these local tryouts the same way we do at any event where players are trying to make the next step in their professional careers. You never know where you can make a name for yourself.”

For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their upcoming schedule and to purchase tickets, you can visit their team website.