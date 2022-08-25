Slow Down! School Speed Enforcement Zones Back in Business

As more than 30,000 students and teachers head back to the classroom in the Sioux Falls and surrounding school districts, speed enforcement zones will be coming back in a big way.

Drivers need to be aware that the marked school zones speed limit is 15 miles per hour.

I'm not sure how this was possible, but years ago one of our workmates was stopped speeding in a school zone and she just didn't understand it. Now, keep in mind, that she had raised a son to adulthood and swore she didn't know the school zone speed limit was 15 mph!

You might be wondering, "How much are the fines for speeding in a school zone here in Sioux Fall?"

These are the current fine amounts for speeding in a Sioux Falls school zone:

1 to 5 MPH = $112.50

6 to 10 MPH = $152.50

11 to 15 MPH = $192.50

16 to 20 MPH = $232.50

21 to 25 MPH =$272.50

26+ = $382.50

Those would put a crimp in most budgets, so don't run the risk of having a special school meeting with a Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section and School Resource Officer.

It will be like ending up in the principal's office, only more expensive!

And don't forget - pay attention to school buses and stop for the flashing red lights and extended stop sign arms, children's safety, and lives are at stake!

Source: Sioux Falls Police Department

