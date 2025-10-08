Last year was the first annual SoDak Circuit eSports event here in the Sioux Empire.

The event brought in gamers and spectators of all ages, and its set to return on Saturday for year two at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

It's a great community event featuring games for all sorts of skill levels, and you can get in on the fun!

Doors open at the Convention Center at 7:30 am on Saturday! Here's some more information on this weekend's event:

Per Event Organizer Hannah Boquet:

SoDak Circuit, South Dakota’s free, all-ages esports event, returns to Sioux Falls on October 11 at the Convention Center. The day will feature tournaments in Fortnite, Rocket League, Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros., and more, along with a cosplay competition, an RPG room, and a racing simulator.

If you're planning to play any of the offered games this weekend, be sure to set up a player profile in advance of Saturday! You can do so here.

Here are a few photos of last year's first-ever SoDak Circuit:

Don't miss out on this unique event in the Sioux Falls area coming up on Saturday!

For more details, visit the official site below.

