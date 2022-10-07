Some Tickets Still Available for Big USD-SDSU Football Game

The biggest football rivalry in the state of South Dakota is about to be played in Brookings on Saturday and there will be a ton of fans in the stands.

You could be one of those fans even if you don't currently have tickets as a few are still available.

Get our free mobile app

The SDSU Athletic Department website has a few tickets available still for sale, but in many sections the quantity shows "low".

That said, you will want to get them quick before you potentially miss out on this big time game.

SDSU is a National Championship contender, while USD is trying to get back on the winning track after starting 1-3.

USD has won the last two matchups, one in 2019 and the other in 2021 as the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.