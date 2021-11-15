Somehow USD Only Moves Up 1 Spot in Latest FCS Rankings

The University of South Dakota had a historic win on Saturday against South Dakota State but apparently the pollsters weren't paying much attention.

USD only moved up one spot in the latest FCS rankings after their hail mary win over SDSU in the Dakota Dome this weekend.

USD now comes in at No. 16 in the latest FCS rankings, moving up from No. 17 a week ago.

It is crazy to think that a Top 10 win in the fashion that they won, that you would only see a one spot increase for the Coyotes.

The University of South Dakota will now go on the road this week and face off against North Dakota State University in the final regular season game of the season.

After the loss to USD, SDSU fell in the same rankings from No. 7 to No. 12 and will look to rebound against North Dakota this week in their final game of the regular season as well.

For the complete list of FCS rankings for the entire country, you can click here.