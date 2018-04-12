CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarvis Landry is about to make a major grab.

The star wide receiver is close to finalizing a multiyear contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, who believe the three-time Pro Bowler can hasten their turnaround. The team and Landry's representatives are closing in on a deal, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The sides remain in talks but expect to complete the contract soon, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. ESPN first reported Landry's extension.

Landry led the NFL with 112 receptions last season and his new contract is expected to make him one of the league's highest paid pass catchers.

The Browns, who are coming off a 0-16 season, acquired Landry from Miami in a trade last month. Cleveland sent a fourth-round pick in 2018 and seventh-rounder in 2019 to the Dolphins, who had signed Landry to a $16 million, one-year franchise tag to make the exchange possible.

