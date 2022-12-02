South Dakota #1 In Decreased Unemployment Claims, Minnesota #39
Pat yourself on the back once again South Dakota. We're saving the feds more money. In the form of unemployment claims.
Even though high inflation and the looming threat of a recession could cause unemployment claims to spike once more, a new report indicates that a reduction in claims is dramatically less than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wallet Hub release finds South Dakota claims were almost 64% lower than the previous week. And, compared to the same week pre-pandemic 47% less.
Next door Nebraska-13, Iowa-17, North Dakota-36, and Minnesota-39.
Every state had unemployment claims last week that were lower than in the previous week except for Massachusetts, Idaho, Ohio, Vermont, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Connecticut.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.
Looking ahead to 2023 experts see the job market softening with continued historically lower levels of labor force participation.
That being said, South Dakota (12) is still one of the best places in the county to find a job. Minnesota just makes the top five.