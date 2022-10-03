Where Does Sioux Falls Land On the ‘Best Foodie Cities’ List?

You might think that what makes Sioux Falls one of the 182 Best Cities for Foodies in the U.S. is the huge number of places to eat! That has less to do with it than you might guess.

According to Experience Sioux Falls, there are (at last count) over 700 different restaurants to choose from in our city. From high-end, special event, tablecloth, napkin, and silverware type supper clubs, to a plethora of bistros, cafes, fast food joints, ethnic-themed, and the list goes on and on!

What WalletHub was looking for in this study were the cities that not only offered a high number of eateries, but also, diversity, affordability, and accessibility to fresh nutritious food.

When all these criteria and more were crunched down into numbers, Sioux Falls came in 101st, and Rapid City is 109th. When you consider all the restaurants in all 50 states, this is quite an achievement!

Sioux Falls got its best numbers in the affordability category, which examined grocery, beer & wine, and dining out costs. In the diversity, accessibility, and quality section, they looked for numbers and kinds of eateries, like coffee shops, breweries, gourmet specialty shops, full-service restaurants vs. fast food places, etc.

The Top 5 Best Foodie Cities for 2022:

Portland, Oregon Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Austin, Texas

To see the complete report and how they came to their conclusions check out WalletHub's Best Foodie Cities in America report.

Source: WalletHub