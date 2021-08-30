South Dakota Announces Locations for September Sobriety Checkpoints
As we get ready to turn another page on the 2021 calendar, local law enforcement officials are continuing in their efforts to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.
The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in September to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.
In a press release, the DPS said there are 19 checkpoints planned for the month in 14 counties.
South Dakota's September Sobriety Checkpoint Locations:
- Beadle County
- Brookings County
- Brown County
- Butte County
- Codington County
- Jackson County
- Lincoln County
- Lyman County
- Meade County
- Minnehaha County
- Pennington County
- Stanley County
- Walworth County
- Yankton County
As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoints are not being disclosed.
The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
