As we get ready to turn another page on the 2021 calendar, local law enforcement officials are continuing in their efforts to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in September to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.

In a press release, the DPS said there are 19 checkpoints planned for the month in 14 counties.

Get our free mobile app

South Dakota's September Sobriety Checkpoint Locations:

Beadle County

Brookings County

Brown County

Butte County

Codington County

Jackson County

Lincoln County

Lyman County

Meade County

Minnehaha County

Pennington County

Stanley County

Walworth County

Yankton County

As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoints are not being disclosed.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants