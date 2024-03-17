The South Dakota Boys State Basketball tournament championship round came to a close on Saturday around the state. Three exciting and close games with two taking fans to overtime.

Class AA

The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls made a fast turnover from the Summit League tournament to set up for the South Dakota Boys State Basketball Championships on Thursday.

The championship game came down to the Mitchell Kernals and Brandon Valley Lynx.

Gavin Soukup led the Kernals with 16-points in the 46-45 Class AA win. Josh Olthoff and Brayden Anderson each had 13-points for Brandon Valley. In the 3rd place game Harrisburg defeated Sioux Falls Washington 50-48. Sioux Falls Jefferson won 60-58 against Watertown for 5th place.

Class A

At Summit Arena in Rapid City it was No. 1 and No. 2 in the title game. Sioux Falls Christian clashed with Hamlin. The Chargers scored their first state championship in 41-years defeating top ranked Sioux Falls Christian 53-50 in overtime Saturday night at the Summit Arena.

Tyson Stevenson led the Chargers with 16-points in the game. Sioux Falls Christian outscored Hamlin 32-20 in the second half.

As the final seconds ticked away Christian with a half court lob failed to give Hamlin the victory.

Class B

The most talked about game in the state boys championship was at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen where in another overtime nail-biter the three-time defending champion De Smet Bulldogs went up against Howard. After 60 years Howard is the state champion in Class B with a 60-55 overtime win against De Smet.

The Tigers ranked No. 5, defeated Wessington Springs in the opening round Thursday followed by a stunning win over No. 1 White River in the semis.

In the wrap by Dakota News Now, Luke Koepsell gave Howard a two point lead with only 1.2 seconds left on the clock in regulation. De Smet responded with another George Jensen buzzer beater to tie the game at 52 all, forcing an overtime. Despite a Jensen corner three point make, Howard would take advantage of fouls, and making free throws to win the title.

It was 1964 when the Tigers won their last state title.

Source: SDPB

