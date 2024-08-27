South Dakota Alum Mogensen to Sign with Cowboys Practice Squad

Cutdown day in the NFL is a dream-maker and a dream-breaker at the same time.

For a lot of players, NFL hopes and dreams are realized by either making an active roster or practice squad.

Others are sent searching for the next opportunity, which may be a while if at all in the future.

Former South Dakota Linebacker Brock Mogensen was awarded the opportunity to spend training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, and on Tuesday received some BIG news:

Mogensen was a big-time standout during his time in Vermillion and was named a first team All-American last Fall as a Senior.

The Farmington, Minnesota native tallied 399 career tackles as a Coyote, and also had 3 sacks and 2 interceptions in his career.

The Dallas Cowboys have clearly been impressed with Mogensen's potential, and he'll spend at least the early portion of the season on the practice squad. Mogensen will now be on the short list of call-ups for the Cowboys defensively.

The Dallas Cowboys open the 2024 season on Sunday, September 8th when they take on the Cleveland Browns on the road, a 3:25 start time.

