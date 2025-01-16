South Dakota Coyote WBB Falls at North Dakota 80-54

It's been a very entertaining season thus far for the South Dakota Coyote Women's Basketball program, and it continued on Wednesday night up in Grand Forks.

Unfortunately, the Yotes took a lopsided loss to the Fighting Hawks, falling 80-54 on the road and moving forward with a 9-10 overall mark, and 3-2 in the Summit League.

The Yotes were outscored in every quarter on Wednesday night, and the loss snaps a 2-game winning streak for USD.

Per GoYotes.com:

The Fighting Hawks, entering play Wednesday shooting 42% from the field and 28% from three, shot well above their season average in the first half. North Dakota shot 54.5% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc to open up a 44-28 halftime advantage. The Coyotes hung around for a majority of the third quarter, staying within striking distance of North Dakota, but ultimately it was North Dakota who grew the lead by three in the quarter. North Dakota outrebounded the Coyotes 52-27 and were able to score 19 second chance points to USD's six. The 52 rebounds are the most given up by USD this season. UND finished the game at 45.1% shooting, but 40% from beyond the arc. Grace Larkins had her fifth straight double-double in the loss, recording 14 points and 13 rebounds. Carley Duffney joined Larkins in double figures with 10 points. Cassidy Carson had three triples for nine points on the evening. The Coyotes are the Summit League team with the off-day Saturday and return to action Wednesday at home against North Dakota State.

Source: GoYotes.com