South Dakota Coyotes #6 in Latest FCS Top 25 Poll

The South Dakota Coyotes licked their wounds last week in a home loss to top ranked SDSU, and put the introspection to good use, picking up a big win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

The Yotes got a big top 10 road win over Southern Illinois on Saturday, and now find themselves once again near the top 5 in the latest FCS Top 25 poll.

The Yotes are #6, while SDSU remains a top the poll following an impressive home win over rival North Dakota State.

Here is the latest poll:

1South Dakota State (56)9-01,4001
2Furman8-11,2982
3Montana8-11,2794
4Idaho7-21,2653
5Montana State7-21,1906
6South Dakota7-21,1109
7North Carolina Central8-190712
8Delaware7-28705
9Sacramento State6-38577
10North Dakota6-381213
11Southern Illinois6-373010
12North Dakota State6-365511
T-13Florida A&M8-165415
T-13Villanova7-265417
15Northern Iowa6-361518
16UIW7-25668
17Western Carolina6-351716
18UAlbany7-350423
19Chattanooga7-349014
20Austin Peay7-247719
21UT Martin7-234821
22Youngstown State6-334222
23Mercer7-318325
24Harvard7-1112NR
25Lafayette7-29020

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Central Arkansas 75; Tarleton State 47; Holy Cross 43; Elon 41; Richmond 23; Nicholls 15; William & Mary 13; Tennessee State 9

The MVFC continues to be a gauntlet. This week, there are once again 7 teams ranked in the top 25.

South Dakota State takes on Youngstown State on the road on Saturday, while USD is home to North Dakota, another ranked on ranked battle.

Source: Stats Perform FCS Top 25 - NCAA.com

