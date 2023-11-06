South Dakota Coyotes #6 in Latest FCS Top 25 Poll

The South Dakota Coyotes licked their wounds last week in a home loss to top ranked SDSU, and put the introspection to good use, picking up a big win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

The Yotes got a big top 10 road win over Southern Illinois on Saturday, and now find themselves once again near the top 5 in the latest FCS Top 25 poll.

The Yotes are #6, while SDSU remains a top the poll following an impressive home win over rival North Dakota State.

Here is the latest poll:

1 South Dakota State (56) 9-0 1,400 1 2 Furman 8-1 1,298 2 3 Montana 8-1 1,279 4 4 Idaho 7-2 1,265 3 5 Montana State 7-2 1,190 6 6 South Dakota 7-2 1,110 9 7 North Carolina Central 8-1 907 12 8 Delaware 7-2 870 5 9 Sacramento State 6-3 857 7 10 North Dakota 6-3 812 13 11 Southern Illinois 6-3 730 10 12 North Dakota State 6-3 655 11 T-13 Florida A&M 8-1 654 15 T-13 Villanova 7-2 654 17 15 Northern Iowa 6-3 615 18 16 UIW 7-2 566 8 17 Western Carolina 6-3 517 16 18 UAlbany 7-3 504 23 19 Chattanooga 7-3 490 14 20 Austin Peay 7-2 477 19 21 UT Martin 7-2 348 21 22 Youngstown State 6-3 342 22 23 Mercer 7-3 183 25 24 Harvard 7-1 112 NR 25 Lafayette 7-2 90 20

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Central Arkansas 75; Tarleton State 47; Holy Cross 43; Elon 41; Richmond 23; Nicholls 15; William & Mary 13; Tennessee State 9

The MVFC continues to be a gauntlet. This week, there are once again 7 teams ranked in the top 25.

South Dakota State takes on Youngstown State on the road on Saturday, while USD is home to North Dakota, another ranked on ranked battle.

Source: Stats Perform FCS Top 25 - NCAA.com

