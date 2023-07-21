South Dakota Gold Rush Athletes Heading to National Junior Olympics
What exactly is South Dakota Gold Rush?
It's a non-profit youth track and field club that gives kids in both rural communities and the city the chance to participate in a structured track and field environment. It is a USTAF (U.S. Track & Field) member club.
Where do they compete?
South Dakota Gold Rush kids participate in local, regional, district, and even national competitions.
How long have South Dakota Gold Rush youths been competing?
This is the fifth season for the team and for the first time, four of their athletes are heading to the National Junior Olympics at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, from July 24 through the 30th.
Who are the athletes from South Dakota going to the Junior Olympics?
Girls:
- Jalyaa Claxton, 11, from Marion, South Dakota/ pentathlon
- Amayah Nielsen, 12, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota/ pentathlon and shot put
Boys:
- Khyran Claxton, 13, from Marion, South Dakota/pentathlon and 800m
- Ezra Wildeman, 17, from Rapid City, South Dakota/ 400 hurdles.
Congratulations to these hardworking and talented South Dakota athletes!
For more information on South Dakota Gold Rush, see their website.
