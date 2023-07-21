What exactly is South Dakota Gold Rush?

It's a non-profit youth track and field club that gives kids in both rural communities and the city the chance to participate in a structured track and field environment. It is a USTAF (U.S. Track & Field) member club.

South Dakota Gold Rush runner at meet Courtesy South Dakota Gold Rush loading...

Where do they compete?

South Dakota Gold Rush kids participate in local, regional, district, and even national competitions.

hurdles on track field Getty/Thinkstock Images and Canva loading...

How long have South Dakota Gold Rush youths been competing?

This is the fifth season for the team and for the first time, four of their athletes are heading to the National Junior Olympics at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, from July 24 through the 30th.

South Dakota Gold Rush athlete crossing finish line Courtesy South Dakota Gold Rush loading...

Who are the athletes from South Dakota going to the Junior Olympics?

Girls:

Jalyaa Claxton, 11, from Marion, South Dakota/ pentathlon

Amayah Nielsen, 12, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota/ pentathlon and shot put

Boys:

Khyran Claxton, 13, from Marion, South Dakota/pentathlon and 800m

Ezra Wildeman, 17, from Rapid City, South Dakota/ 400 hurdles.

South Dakota Gold Rush team members Courtesy Jessica Claxton-South Dakota Gold Rush loading...

Congratulations to these hardworking and talented South Dakota athletes!

For more information on South Dakota Gold Rush, see their website.