Class B Shakeup Headlines Latest South Dakota HSVB Poll

Class B Shakeup Headlines Latest South Dakota HSVB Poll

Volleyball season is off and running, and we've got another poll from the SD Media to breakdown in the early portion of the season.

The top 5 teams in both AA and A held serve (literally) this week and were unchanged.

That is not the case in Class B, where there was a notable change in the top 5.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here is the latest poll:

CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (13) 3-0 65 1
2. O'Gorman 4-2 45 2
3. S.F. Washington 3-0 43 3
4. S.F. Jefferson 2-0 28 4
5. Watertown 4-3 13 5
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (4-2) 1
CLASS A
1. Dell Rapids (13) 8-0 65 1
2. S.F. Christian 3-4 43 2
3. Miller 5-0 34 3
4. Baltic 7-0 29 4
5. Dakota Valley 3-0 20 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Hill City (6-0) 4
CLASS B
1. Chester Area (11) 7-0 63 1
2. Warner (2) 7-0 54 2
3. Hitchcock-Tulare 5-0 26 5
4. Burke 5-1 21 4
5. Northwestern 8-2 17 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Gayville-Volin (7-1) 6; Colman-Egan (2-1) 4; Edgemont (7-1) 2;
Faith (3-0) 2

Sioux Falls: Then and Now

The City of Sioux Falls has changed dramatically over the past several years. Some of the streets, landscapes, and neighborhoods look vastly different than just 10-15 years ago.

Here's a look at Sioux Falls, then-and-now. See if you can recognize some of these old buildings, businesses, and city streets.

Gallery Credit: Andy Gott

Filed Under: dakotas, Fall Sports, High School Volleyball, Rankings, ranks, SD, sd media, sd preps, SDHSAA, sdhsvb, sdhsvb poll, sdhsvb rankings, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls