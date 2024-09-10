Class B Shakeup Headlines Latest South Dakota HSVB Poll

Volleyball season is off and running, and we've got another poll from the SD Media to breakdown in the early portion of the season.

The top 5 teams in both AA and A held serve (literally) this week and were unchanged.

That is not the case in Class B, where there was a notable change in the top 5.

Here is the latest poll:

CLASS AA

1. Harrisburg (13) 3-0 65 1

2. O'Gorman 4-2 45 2

3. S.F. Washington 3-0 43 3

4. S.F. Jefferson 2-0 28 4

5. Watertown 4-3 13 5

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (4-2) 1

CLASS A

1. Dell Rapids (13) 8-0 65 1

2. S.F. Christian 3-4 43 2

3. Miller 5-0 34 3

4. Baltic 7-0 29 4

5. Dakota Valley 3-0 20 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Hill City (6-0) 4

CLASS B

1. Chester Area (11) 7-0 63 1

2. Warner (2) 7-0 54 2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 5-0 26 5

4. Burke 5-1 21 4

5. Northwestern 8-2 17 3

RECEIVING VOTES: Gayville-Volin (7-1) 6; Colman-Egan (2-1) 4; Edgemont (7-1) 2;

Faith (3-0) 2