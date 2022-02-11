South Dakota Is One of the Unluckiest States in America
If you are the type of person who loves to live on the edge a little, there are a lot of things to tempt you this weekend.
You might want to take a chance on tonight's (February 11) $42 million Mega Millions drawing or maybe you want a shot at the big bucks in tomorrow's (February 12) Powerball drawing, which is worth a cool $172 million.
This is also the weekend to place your bet on Super Bowl LVI, where the Rams and Bengals will battle on Sunday (February 13).
But before you throw caution to the wind and try to strike it rich consider this - we aren't in a hotbed of good fortune in South Dakota.
24/7 Tempo has looked at figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the U.S. Census Bureau on everything from lottery winnings to traffic accidents to life expectancy to determine where the luckiest places in America are, and we aren't one of them.
On the 'lucky scale', the Mount Rushmore State falls just outside the bottom ten - 39th overall.
According to the latest numbers, South Dakota had the 19th lowest lottery winnings per adult ($266.01) and the 18th highest deaths from accidents (991.46).
AMERICA'S UNLUCKIEST STATES (24/7 Tempo)
- Mississippi
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- New Mexico
- Louisiana
- Wyoming
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Nevada
- Missouri
As for the places that seem to have the best luck in America, they're all neatly grouped in the east with six of the top seven luckiest states all in close proximity to each other.
Top-ranked Massachusetts had the highest lottery winnings per adult in 2019 at $991.28.
AMERICA'S LUCKIEST STATES (24/7 Tempo)
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- Rhode Island
- New Jersey
- Utah
- Maryland
- New York
- Minnesota
- Washington
- Virginia