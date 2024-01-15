Get our free mobile app

As the U.S. unemployment rate rose last week, South Dakota continues to add to its workforce in all cities across the state with fewer people filing for benefits.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation will have three hiring events this week. The cities of Yankton, Sioux Falls, and Watertown are looking to fill positions in several openings.

YANKTON

On Tuesday, January 16 Tour de Yankton will be open to applicants from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM. This is a virtual hiring event is designed to allow job seekers to visit online with employers in the Yankton area to learn about their companies and job openings, and potentially interview on the same day.

WATERTOWN

Bounce to the Walk-In Watertown January hiring event on Wednesday, January 17. Interested job seekers can apply from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Tech Ord, a division of AMTEC Corporation, will be at the event to visit with job seekers, accept applications, and possibly provide a confidential interview.

SIOUX FALLS

Thursday, January 18 Sioux Falls Job Service will host its Stroll Sioux Falls event from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at 811 E. 10th St.

Business partners include Design Tanks, OLM Food Solutions, and Viaflex.

