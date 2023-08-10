South Dakota Announces Hiring Events In Sioux Falls & Watertown
The first of two hiring events in South Dakota will be held in Watertown on Wednesday, August 16th as part of Walk In Watertown.
Walk-In Watertown
Job seekers will find several businesses seeking qualified candidates. Business partners include St. Joseph’s Indian School, First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER Bankcard, T-MOBILE, and NASCENTechnology.
Those looking for employment can visit these business representatives at 2001 9th Ave. SW, Suite 200 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Individuals should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions in which they may be interested.
STROLL SIOUX FALLS
The second hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, August 17 in Sioux Falls.
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Sioux Falls Job Service will have several business partners available to interested job seekers at 811 East 10th Street from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
Representatives participating in Stroll Sioux Falls include Spee-Dee Delivery Services, Salvation Army, ARC Fabricators, Burlington, and CCL Industries.
To view open positions before the event, go to southdakotaworks.org.