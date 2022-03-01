South Dakota Kid Singing National Anthem Will Melt Your Heart

It's not everyday someone has a chance to sing the National Anthem before a big game in front of a large crowd. It can be a pretty scary moment. However, this past Friday night, one South Dakota preschooler knocked our nation's song out of the park!

At just four-years-old, Sioux Falls preschool student Caesyn Hemmer sang the National Anthem before the Sioux Falls Lutheran's basketball game against Coleman-Egan. You have to hear this cutie sing!

Even at the young age of four, Caesyn's mom Amy is not surprised he's already showcasing his extraordinary talent. Amy recently told me that Caesyn has "ALWAYS loved singing!" Amy knew Caesyn truly enjoyed music from the moment he was born.

He would walk around the house singing, using a spatula, a whisk, tongs, really whatever kitchen utensil he felt fit for a microphone, as early as 2.5 years old.

One of the first song’s Caesyn sang was Luke Bryan's “Here’s to the Farmer." Amy explains this song was perfect for her son since her husband is a farmer. She calls it Caesyn's "first big hit."

Last year, Caesyn expressed his interest in singing the National Anthem. Amy and her family often attend sporting events which motivated Caseyn to start practicing this iconic song every day. But Amy tells me there was one moment in sports that really inspired Caseyn: The Summer Olympics!

His interest and love for the song peaked during the Summer Olympics last year and it’s pretty much been an everyday song in our house since - especially after Christmas, when he was gifted microphones from both sets of grandparents.

Caseyn currently attends Sioux Falls Lutheran Preschool, and his dad just happens to be a Coleman-Egan alum. Caseyn was obviously destined to sing at this game! Sioux Falls Lutheran's administration and the Early Childhood Director also fell in love with the idea of having Caseyn sing at a school event!

What a great voice, Caseyn! I think Amy and her family have a future superstar on their hands!

