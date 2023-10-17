Get our free mobile app

The wide-open landscape in South Dakota leads to plenty of solitude. The majority of roads in The Rushmore State are typically straight, in north-south directions, and sometimes very desolate.

Here in the northern plains, it may be quite some distance between neighbors. Not to mention the next gas station. But, that's very few.

South Dakota by comparison does however land in the top 5 of The Loneliest Roads in America.

Loneliest Road In South Dakota

Canva Canva loading...

As published by Atlas Obscura, State Route 73 is extremely lonely. The highway is a 255-mile stretch, from Lemmon, on the North Dakota state line, to Martin, on the Nebraska state line.

And, yes this is also known as West River.

What will you see if you drive this scenic route? More open space than in the entire state of South Dakota. But, also incredible wildlife, ranch lands, Indian Reservations, and native grasslands.

Don't leave home without your camera. You could be the next award winner with that perfect sunrise or sunset shot.

Canva Canva loading...

Atlas Obscura points to The Last Frontier as having 'The Loneliest Road in America.' Alaska's Dalton Highway which is also known as Route 11, tops the list with 414 miles, from Fairbanks to Deadhorse.

Loneliest Road in Minnesota

Canva Canva loading...

In Minnesota, travelers will welcome the peace of a three-hour trip driving the 145 miles on Highway 32 from Tansem Township to Greenbush. This route is located in the northwestern part of the state.

Loneliest Road in Iowa

Canva Canva loading...

And for those Iowans that like to grow tall corn, you can begin your journey at Panora, taking Highway 4 and driving for 146 miles to the Minnesota state line near Estherville.

By the way, if you haven't figured it out North Dakota, Montana, and Nevada rounded out the top-5 loneliest roads.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale