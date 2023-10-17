South Dakota Has One Of The Loneliest Roads. See Minnesota & Iowa’s Too.
The wide-open landscape in South Dakota leads to plenty of solitude. The majority of roads in The Rushmore State are typically straight, in north-south directions, and sometimes very desolate.
Here in the northern plains, it may be quite some distance between neighbors. Not to mention the next gas station. But, that's very few.
South Dakota by comparison does however land in the top 5 of The Loneliest Roads in America.
Loneliest Road In South Dakota
As published by Atlas Obscura, State Route 73 is extremely lonely. The highway is a 255-mile stretch, from Lemmon, on the North Dakota state line, to Martin, on the Nebraska state line.
And, yes this is also known as West River.
What will you see if you drive this scenic route? More open space than in the entire state of South Dakota. But, also incredible wildlife, ranch lands, Indian Reservations, and native grasslands.
Don't leave home without your camera. You could be the next award winner with that perfect sunrise or sunset shot.
Atlas Obscura points to The Last Frontier as having 'The Loneliest Road in America.' Alaska's Dalton Highway which is also known as Route 11, tops the list with 414 miles, from Fairbanks to Deadhorse.
Loneliest Road in Minnesota
In Minnesota, travelers will welcome the peace of a three-hour trip driving the 145 miles on Highway 32 from Tansem Township to Greenbush. This route is located in the northwestern part of the state.
Loneliest Road in Iowa
And for those Iowans that like to grow tall corn, you can begin your journey at Panora, taking Highway 4 and driving for 146 miles to the Minnesota state line near Estherville.
By the way, if you haven't figured it out North Dakota, Montana, and Nevada rounded out the top-5 loneliest roads.
