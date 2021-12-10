South Dakota Lottery Seeing Big Surge
About halfway through the 2021-22 fiscal year, all signs are pointing to a record-breaking year for the South Dakota Lottery.
Newly released numbers from the lottery commission show a projected revenue of more than $193 million when the current fiscal year ends June 30, 2022.
That would be an increase of $30 million from the 2020-21 fiscal year.
South Dakota Lottery currently oversees 53 scratch-off games and five lotto games, where sales in recent months are above levels of the past two years.
The state also runs video lottery machines throughout South Dakota.
Projections call for the state to collect $178 million from video lottery this fiscal year. That would be $29 million ahead of 2020-21.
It's all part of a nationwide trend that saw 2021 as the highest-winning year ever for casinos in America.