South Dakota Man Fires Gun in Kentucky Store

After fleeing the state, a Renner, South Dakota man is in custody after a standoff with police that involved a shooting in Kentucky.

Sources indicate that Craig Worm of South Dakota was arrested by Stanton, Kentucky police on Tuesday. Police were called to the Airport Market in Stanton for a report of a man firing a gun.

The report says Worm had fled South Dakota after being accused of sexual assault charges with a minor.

Worm entered the store to buy cigarettes, fired a gun into the ceiling of the store, and was then heard to say, "now call the police."

Police say, Worm then went to his vehicle. According to the story from Dakota News Now, Worm had a gun pointed at his head. After about an hour, police were eventually able to resolve the situation peacefully without the man hurting himself.

They say Worm intentionally committed a robbery to trigger a law enforcement response and attempt “suicide by cop.” 72-year old Worm was served with an arrest warrant in South Dakota for 3 counts of sexual contact with a child under the age of 16.

The Lexington Herald writes, Worm was booked into the Powell County Detention Center and charged with six wanton endangerment counts and one count of first-degree robbery.

