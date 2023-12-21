What Fascination Does South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Have For Hoodies
If you were given a license to search your neighbors' wardrobe chances are you would find one common piece of clothing. And, you could cross state lines and quite possibly discover the same findings.
One of the most universal apparel items is the hoodie. They come in all styles, colors, and sizes, and without discrimination, seasons.
For the love of God, who wears a long-sleeved hoodie, with the hood up, during a South Dakota August day? Ugh!
Become A Fashionista
I'm quite sure you have a style preference. Most, like me, prefer the pullover. Some would rather wear the zip-up especially people who layer for weather conditions and work outside.
Where Does South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Rank
When breaking down the choices of what people wear, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa will reach for a hoodie. The next most popular is the long-sleeved tee. Only a couple of states like the crewneck sweatshirt, v-neck tee, and baseball tee.
What State Stands Out
As you would expect, Hawaii and Arizona's #1 is a tank top.
Your Best Color
When it comes to color:
South Dakota-Dark Heather Grey
Minnesota-Black
Iowa-Dark Heather Grey
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock