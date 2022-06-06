South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Presidential Scholars Announced

The Class of 2022 has endured its share of highs and lows through high school. One of the most monumental life-changing periods was amid a pandemic.

At a time when lives were interrupted, students across America kept focused on their education with the determination to see it to graduation day.

Those of the graduating class of 2022 should be proud of what they have accomplished and share with their classmates the highest honor to those chosen as part of the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

A total of 161 high school seniors were singled out for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Here in South Dakota Jordan Phillips of Central High School, Aberdeen, and Davis Q. Shafer, Washington High School, Sioux Falls are among that elite class.

Minnesota honors Dedeepya Guthikonda, Edina High School, and Minkai Li, Woodbury High School.

In Iowa Kavya Kalathur, Pleasant Valley Community High School, Maxwell J. Aulwes, Chariton High School, and Jonathan Chen, West High School.

"Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

