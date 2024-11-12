Best Winter Escape In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block.

The big question for snow lovers is WHEN will it come!

In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice is just right the City of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department opens the warming houses for six ice skating rinks.

For page-turners who frequent Readers Digest, you will discover that the Black Hills is the top pick for winter fun. Groomed trails for skiing, wide open wilderness for snowmobiling, and endless snowshoe adventures.

Full disclosure, I've never spent much time playing outdoors in Iowa. I took a fall weekend to spend with family in Spirit Lake and a golf outing with friends in Okoboji, but that's the extent of it.

However, from what I have learned the Great Lakes region is a big attraction during the winter just like the summer months.

Around Okoboji, there are five glacial lakes. Three are named: Big Spirit Lake, West Okoboji Lake, and East Okoboji Lake.

In late January all Iowans are layered and outfitted for the annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. 26 different events for all ages to enjoy.

Best Winter Escape in Minnesota - Minneapolis-St. Paul

Who can argue that the Grand Daddy of Winter Fun is without a doubt Minnesota? Taking everything snow and ice-related to the nth level.

I first experienced the great Minnesota winter while attending college. The St. Paul Winter Carnival has to be one of the best winter events in the country.

With both daytime and nighttime events, there is absolutely no cabin fever in the North Star State. Ski festivals, pond hockey, ice fishing, Hockey Day Minnesota, ice carving, snow sculpting, and many others for indoors and out.

