VERMILLION, S.D. — Head men's basketball coach Eric Peterson has announced the hiring of Matt Murken to his staff heading into the 2025-26 season. Murken spent the last 13 seasons as a head coach at the NCAA Division II level.

"Matt's resume speaks for itself. He was extremely successful in one of the hardest jobs in the NSIC," said Peterson. "Matt is an elite coach, a tireless worker, and a tremendous fit with our program. We couldn't be more excited to have him and his family in Vermillion."

Murken comes to Vermillion after spending the last 13 seasons as the head coach at Minot State University (N.D.) where he compiled a 186-180 record with the Beavers and departs as the program's second winningest coach in program history. He joins Peterson's staff coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons at Minot State, putting together three 20-win seasons in his time in Minot.

Get our free mobile app

This past season saw Murken take the Beavers to the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time in program history, putting together a 26-10 (14-8 NSIC) record on the season with the 26 wins also being a program record for a season. The Beavers made an appearance in the NSIC championship game, before falling to Concordia University, St. Paul (Minn.) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Murken also coached just the second Minot State men's basketball All-American in their NCAA era, coaching Caleb Van De Griend (6-8, forward).

During his 13 seasons in Minot, Murken recruited and coached the program's all-time leading scorer, rebounder, assist leader, and 3-pointer maker in program history. He also recruited and coached 13 1,000-point scorers for the Beavers and the program's first-ever NCAA All-Americans and first NSIC Player of the Year.

Prior to his stop at Minot State, Murken was the head coach at Jamestown College (now University of Jamestown) back in their NAIA Division II days from 2010-12. Over his two seasons with the Jimmies, he posted a 46-16 record and won the 2012 Dakota Athletic Conference regular season title, conference tournament title, and qualified for the NAIA national tournament and ended the season ranked No. 11 in the NAIA DII rankings.

As an assistant coach at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), Murken spent one season with the Bears in 2009-10. DMACC went 22-7 and finished the season ranked No. 13 in the NJCAA and handled the defensive game planning.

He spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Wayne State College (Neb.) from 2004-09, finishing in the top-half of the NSIC in four of the five seasons. As the recruiting coordinator, he recruited and signed the NSIC Freshman of the Year and six All-NSIC performers in the five years.

Murken played his college ball at Concordia University (Neb.) where he was a three-year letter winner for the Bulldogs. A two-time NAIA Division II All-American Scholar Athlete and his Bulldog teams made three NAIA national tournament appearances.