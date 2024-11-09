How South Dakota Ranks In Fun, Minnesota Makes Top-10

How South Dakota Ranks In Fun, Minnesota Makes Top-10

Canva

South Dakota may not be a Spring Break destination and we don't have Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and a duck to greet you at the main gate, but that doesn't stop you from having fun in the Rushmore State.

Fun is the key as Wallet Hub recently ranked the Most Fun States in America and tabbed South Dakota as the 29th most fun state.

Along with a ranking of 33 in entertainment and recreation, South Dakota came in at number 14 when it comes to nightlife.

Canva
loading...

If you're a native South Dakotan like me then you're proud to boast about how tourism checks all the boxes for a landlocked state. Hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, wide-open spaces. Plus, no traffic jams. Did I mention you can see unobstructed sunrises and sunsets?

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Hats off to Minnesota for coming in 9th on Wallet Hub's Most Fun States in America. (10th entertainment/recreation, 8th nightlife)

Coincidently the two states that have Disney properties are number one and two on the list. Florida followed by California get the top rankings from Wallet Hub.

 

Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota

Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Fun Facts About All of the 99 Counties in Iowa

Iowa has 99 counties, each with rich, unique history.

Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks

Filed Under: Minnesota, Minnesota Fun, South Dakota, South Dakota fun, Wallet Hub
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls