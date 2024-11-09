How South Dakota Ranks In Fun, Minnesota Makes Top-10

South Dakota may not be a Spring Break destination and we don't have Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and a duck to greet you at the main gate, but that doesn't stop you from having fun in the Rushmore State.

Fun is the key as Wallet Hub recently ranked the Most Fun States in America and tabbed South Dakota as the 29th most fun state.

Along with a ranking of 33 in entertainment and recreation, South Dakota came in at number 14 when it comes to nightlife.

If you're a native South Dakotan like me then you're proud to boast about how tourism checks all the boxes for a landlocked state. Hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, wide-open spaces. Plus, no traffic jams. Did I mention you can see unobstructed sunrises and sunsets?

Hats off to Minnesota for coming in 9th on Wallet Hub's Most Fun States in America. (10th entertainment/recreation, 8th nightlife)

Coincidently the two states that have Disney properties are number one and two on the list. Florida followed by California get the top rankings from Wallet Hub.

