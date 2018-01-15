South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll 1-15-18

Another week has past and we have two new number one ranked teams in Class AA boys and girls basketball.

Sioux Falls Lincoln suffered a tough loss to Sioux City East, IA that has knocked them down a spot in the new South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll. On the girls side, Rapid City Stevens lost two games this past weekend to Sturgis Brown and Campbell County, WY following their top ranking in last week's poll. The Raiders have fallen to 4th in the new rankings.