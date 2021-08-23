South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll August 23, 2021
Opening week games for Class 11B and the 9-man classes have been completed. Here are the latest rankings heading into this week.
Four teams within 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B that were not ranked in the preseason poll managed to jump into the top five this week. On top of that, favorites in each of those classes outside of 9B have been established after the opening week.
Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will begin games this week. Due to not playing last week, this week's rankings are unchanged from the preseason poll.
Class 11AAA games this week:
Friday, August 27
- Washington @ Jefferson
- Pierre @ Harrisburg
- Brandon Valley @ RC Stevens
Saturday, August 28
- Lincoln @ RC Central
- Roosevelt @ O'Gorman (Dakota Bowl)
Class 11AAA
- Harrisburg (8) 0-0 72
- Brandon Valley (7) 0-0 69
- Roosevelt (1) 0-0 45
- O’Gorman 0-0 30
- Jefferson 0-0 10
Receiving votes: Washington 8, Lincoln 6
Class 11AA
- Pierre (13) 0-0 76
- Brookings (2) 0-0 48
- Yankton 0-0 39
- Tea Area (1) 0-0 37
- Watertown 0-0 14
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12, Mitchell 7, Sturgis 4, Huron 3.
Class 11A
- Canton (9) 0-0 71
- Dell Rapids (6) 0-0 61
- Madison (1) 0-0 48
- West Central 0-0 31
- Dakota Valley 0-0 15
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9, Milbank 4, Custer 1.
Class 11B
- Winner (18) 1-0 90 1
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0 72 2
- Sioux Valley 0-1 49 3
- Woon./Wess. Springs/SC 0-0 26 5
- Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 5, Aberdeen Roncalli 3, St. Thomas More 2, Mobridge-Pollock 1
Class 9AA
- Platte-Geddes (18) 1-0 90 1
- Canistota/Freeman 0-1 58 2
- Hanson 1-0 57 3
- Hamlin 1-0 43 4
- Garretson 1-0 11 NR
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 7, Viborg-Hurley 2, Chester Area 2.
Class 9A
- De Smet (18) 1-0 90 2
- Howard 1-0 63 3
- Wolsey-Wessington 0-1 53 1
- Herreid/Selby Area 1-0 44 4
- Wall 1-0 9 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 8, Kimball/White Lake 3, Kadoka Area 1, Warner 1.
Class 9B
- Harding Co./Bison (11) 1-0 82 2
- Faulkton Area (6) 1-0 75 3
- Alcester-Hudson 0-0 42 4
- Sully Buttes 1-0 30 RV
- Gayville-Volin (1) 1-0 28 NR
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 5, Avon 4, Faith 2, Hitchcock-Tulare 1, Potter County 1.
