South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll August 23, 2021

Opening week games for Class 11B and the 9-man classes have been completed. Here are the latest rankings heading into this week.

Four teams within 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B that were not ranked in the preseason poll managed to jump into the top five this week. On top of that, favorites in each of those classes outside of 9B have been established after the opening week.

Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will begin games this week. Due to not playing last week, this week's rankings are unchanged from the preseason poll.

Class 11AAA games this week:

Friday, August 27

Washington @ Jefferson

Pierre @ Harrisburg

Brandon Valley @ RC Stevens

Saturday, August 28

Lincoln @ RC Central

Roosevelt @ O'Gorman (Dakota Bowl)

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (Note: The Class 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A polls remain unchanged from the preseason edition.)

Class 11AAA Harrisburg (8) 0-0 72 Brandon Valley (7) 0-0 69 Roosevelt (1) 0-0 45 O’Gorman 0-0 30 Jefferson 0-0 10 Receiving votes: Washington 8, Lincoln 6 Class 11AA Pierre (13) 0-0 76 Brookings (2) 0-0 48 Yankton 0-0 39 Tea Area (1) 0-0 37 Watertown 0-0 14 Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 12, Mitchell 7, Sturgis 4, Huron 3. Class 11A Canton (9) 0-0 71 Dell Rapids (6) 0-0 61 Madison (1) 0-0 48 West Central 0-0 31 Dakota Valley 0-0 15 Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 9, Milbank 4, Custer 1. Class 11B Winner (18) 1-0 90 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-0 72 2 Sioux Valley 0-1 49 3 Woon./Wess. Springs/SC 0-0 26 5 Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 22 RV Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 5, Aberdeen Roncalli 3, St. Thomas More 2, Mobridge-Pollock 1 Class 9AA Platte-Geddes (18) 1-0 90 1 Canistota/Freeman 0-1 58 2 Hanson 1-0 57 3 Hamlin 1-0 43 4 Garretson 1-0 11 NR Receiving votes: Timber Lake 7, Viborg-Hurley 2, Chester Area 2. Class 9A De Smet (18) 1-0 90 2 Howard 1-0 63 3 Wolsey-Wessington 0-1 53 1 Herreid/Selby Area 1-0 44 4 Wall 1-0 9 RV Receiving votes: Castlewood 8, Kimball/White Lake 3, Kadoka Area 1, Warner 1. Class 9B Harding Co./Bison (11) 1-0 82 2 Faulkton Area (6) 1-0 75 3 Alcester-Hudson 0-0 42 4 Sully Buttes 1-0 30 RV Gayville-Volin (1) 1-0 28 NR Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 5, Avon 4, Faith 2, Hitchcock-Tulare 1, Potter County 1.