South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 13, 2021

Jerry Palleschi/TSM

Sioux Falls Lincoln gave Harrisburg a run as part of President's Bowl last weekend, but was it enough to boost the Patriots up the rankings?

Lincoln fell to Harrisburg 35-28 after pushing the Tigers throughout the game. Lincoln is now 2-1 on the season, but the performance on Friday night wasn't enough to propel them up the rankings for this week. Lincoln stayed at #4, while Harrisburg remains the team to beat in 11AAA.

Other notables in 11AAA include Jefferson jumping from #5 to #3 after a 48-32 win over Rapid City Stevens, Washington entering the top-five after demolishing O'Gorman 24-0, and collectively O'Gorman and Roosevelt both being outside of the top-five for the first time in what seems like forever.

Tea Area remains the favorite in 11AA after a 36-0 win over Huron. The Titans have outscored their last two opponents 88-0. Canton is still the favorite in Class 11A after a 49-6 win over Custer.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 13 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

  1. Harrisburg (18) 3-0 94 1
  2. Brandon Valley (1) 3-0 77 2
  3. Jefferson 2-1 45 5
  4. Lincoln 2-1 37 4
  5. Washington 2-1 27 RV

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 3, Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1.

Class 11AA

  1. Tea Area (16) 3-0 91 1
  2. Pierre (2) 2-1 69 2
  3. Aberdeen Central 3-0 66 3
  4. Yankton 2-1 32 4
  5. Brookings 2-1 25 RV

Receiving votes: Watertown 2.

Class 11A

  1. Canton (17) 3-0 93 1
  2. Madison (2) 3-0 77 2
  3. Dell Rapids  2-1 44 3
  4. SF Christian 3-0 41 4
  5. Lennox 3-0 28 5

Receiving votes: West Central 2.

Class 11B

  1. Winner (19) 4-0 115 1
  2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 60 3
  3. Sioux Valley 2-1 58 2
  4. Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 45 4
  5. McCook Cent./Montrose 3-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2, Wagner 1.

Class 9AA

  1. Hanson (17) 3-0 92 2
  2. Garretson 3-1 67 3
  3. Platte-Geddes (2) 2-1 43 1
  4. Florence/Henry 4-0 35 5
  5. Chester Area 3-1 18 4

Receiving votes: Parkston 11, Canistota/Freeman 7, Lyman 5, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 3.

Class 9A

  1. De Smet (17) 4-0 93 1
  2. Howard (2) 4-0 76 2
  3. Herreid/Selby Area 4-0 53 3
  4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 31 4
  5. Wall 4-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Gregory 1, Kadoka Area 1.

Class 9B

  1. Gayville-Volin (13) 3-0 82 1
  2. Faulkton Area (2) 3-1 72 2
  3. Avon (2) 3-0 55 4
  4. Harding Co./Bison (2) 2-1 52 3
  5. Potter County 3-1 20 NR

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 3, Sully Buttes 1.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11

For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.
Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top