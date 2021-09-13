South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 13, 2021
Sioux Falls Lincoln gave Harrisburg a run as part of President's Bowl last weekend, but was it enough to boost the Patriots up the rankings?
Lincoln fell to Harrisburg 35-28 after pushing the Tigers throughout the game. Lincoln is now 2-1 on the season, but the performance on Friday night wasn't enough to propel them up the rankings for this week. Lincoln stayed at #4, while Harrisburg remains the team to beat in 11AAA.
Other notables in 11AAA include Jefferson jumping from #5 to #3 after a 48-32 win over Rapid City Stevens, Washington entering the top-five after demolishing O'Gorman 24-0, and collectively O'Gorman and Roosevelt both being outside of the top-five for the first time in what seems like forever.
Tea Area remains the favorite in 11AA after a 36-0 win over Huron. The Titans have outscored their last two opponents 88-0. Canton is still the favorite in Class 11A after a 49-6 win over Custer.
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 13 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Harrisburg (18) 3-0 94 1
- Brandon Valley (1) 3-0 77 2
- Jefferson 2-1 45 5
- Lincoln 2-1 37 4
- Washington 2-1 27 RV
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 3, Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1.
Class 11AA
- Tea Area (16) 3-0 91 1
- Pierre (2) 2-1 69 2
- Aberdeen Central 3-0 66 3
- Yankton 2-1 32 4
- Brookings 2-1 25 RV
Receiving votes: Watertown 2.
Class 11A
- Canton (17) 3-0 93 1
- Madison (2) 3-0 77 2
- Dell Rapids 2-1 44 3
- SF Christian 3-0 41 4
- Lennox 3-0 28 5
Receiving votes: West Central 2.
Class 11B
- Winner (19) 4-0 115 1
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 60 3
- Sioux Valley 2-1 58 2
- Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 45 4
- McCook Cent./Montrose 3-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2, Wagner 1.
Class 9AA
- Hanson (17) 3-0 92 2
- Garretson 3-1 67 3
- Platte-Geddes (2) 2-1 43 1
- Florence/Henry 4-0 35 5
- Chester Area 3-1 18 4
Receiving votes: Parkston 11, Canistota/Freeman 7, Lyman 5, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 3.
Class 9A
- De Smet (17) 4-0 93 1
- Howard (2) 4-0 76 2
- Herreid/Selby Area 4-0 53 3
- Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 31 4
- Wall 4-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Gregory 1, Kadoka Area 1.
Class 9B
- Gayville-Volin (13) 3-0 82 1
- Faulkton Area (2) 3-1 72 2
- Avon (2) 3-0 55 4
- Harding Co./Bison (2) 2-1 52 3
- Potter County 3-1 20 NR
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 3, Sully Buttes 1.