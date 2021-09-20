South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 20, 2021

Jeff Thurn told us that West Central deserved to be in the top five of Class 11A. Jeff has been talking up the "Mighty Trojans" for a few weeks. We have to give credit where credit is due.

The "Mighty Trojans" pulled off a 19-0 win over previously ranked Sioux Falls Christian last Friday night. West Central is now 3-1 on the season and is ranked in the top-five for the first time this season. With the loss, Sioux Falls Christian has fallen outside of the rankings.

A majority of the classes this week didn't experience a big shake-up in the rankings. Class 9AA is the exception to that with every team in the rankings moving at least one spot outside of top-ranked Hanson.

Get our free mobile app

Harrisburg, Tea Area, Canton, Winner, Hanson, De Smet, and Gayville-Volin remain as the favorites at the midpoint of the regular season.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 20 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Harrisburg (21) 4-0 109 1 Brandon Valley (1) 4-0 89 2 Jefferson 3-1 60 3 Lincoln 3-1 43 4 Washington 2-2 27 5

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 1, Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

Tea Area (19) 4-0 107 1 Pierre (3) 3-1 86 2 Brookings 3-1 66 5 Aberdeen Central 3-1 40 3 Yankton 2-2 26 4

Receiving votes: Watertown 5.

Class 11A

Canton (21) 4-0 109 1 Madison (1) 4-0 87 2 Dell Rapids 3-1 63 3 West Central 3-1 39 RV Lennox 3-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 13.

Class 11B

Winner (22) 5-0 110 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-1 80 2 Sioux Valley 3-1 66 3 Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 43 4 T5. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 8 RV T5. McCook Cent./Montrose 3-1 8 5

Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, Groton Area 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Wagner 2, Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

Hanson (21) 4-0 109 1 Platte-Geddes 3-1 67 3 Florence/Henry (1) 5-0 53 4 Chester Area 3-1 22 5 Canistota/Freeman 3-2 21 RV

Receiving votes: Garretson 20, Parkston 17, Hamlin 11, Ipswich 6, Timber Lake 4.

Class 9A

De Smet (20) 5-0 107 1 Howard (1) 5-0 87 2 Herreid/Selby Area 5-0 62 3 Wolsey-Wessington 3-1 38 4 Wall (1) 5-0 32 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 1.

Class 9B

Gayville-Volin (16) 3-0 95 1 Faulkton Area (2) 4-1 81 2 Avon (3) 4-0 75 3 Harding Co./Bison (1) 3-1 50 4 Potter County 4-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 1.